There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Media Technologies Inc. is engaged in the business of providing high speed broadband internet services to both residential and commercial customs.

Media Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Media Technologies (MDTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Media Technologies (OTCPK: MDTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Media Technologies's (MDTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Media Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Media Technologies (MDTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Media Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Media Technologies (MDTC)?

A

The stock price for Media Technologies (OTCPK: MDTC) is $0.139 last updated Today at 3:24:04 PM.

Q

Does Media Technologies (MDTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Media Technologies.

Q

When is Media Technologies (OTCPK:MDTC) reporting earnings?

A

Media Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Media Technologies (MDTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Media Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Media Technologies (MDTC) operate in?

A

Media Technologies is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.