Medtronic
(NYSE:MDT)
100.14
-0.01[-0.01%]
At close: May 31
100.15
0.0100[0.01%]
PreMarket: 4:54PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low96.86 - 135.89
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding1.3B / 1.3B
Vol / Avg.1.2K / 5.9M
Mkt Cap133.3B
P/E26.85
50d Avg. Price106.79
Div / Yield2.72/2.72%
Payout Ratio67.56
EPS1.11
Total Float1.3B

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Dividends

Medtronic issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Medtronic generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.37%

Annual Dividend

$2.52

Last Dividend

Mar 25

Next Dividend

Jun 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Medtronic Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Medtronic (MDT) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 23, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Medtronic (MDT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Medtronic ($MDT) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Medtronic (MDT) shares by June 24, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Medtronic (MDT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Medtronic (MDT) will be on June 23, 2022 and will be $0.68

Q
What is the dividend yield for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)?
A

The most current yield for Medtronic (MDT) is 2.58% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

