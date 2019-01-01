Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is the United States-based company. It acquires, repositions, renovates, leases and manages income-producing properties. It mainly focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial, and retail properties, and multi-family residential properties. The company invests in properties across secondary and tertiary markets in the southeastern part of the United States, with a concentration in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. The reportable segments of the group are Retail center properties, Flex center properties and Hotel properties.