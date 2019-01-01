ñol

Meredith
(OTC:MDPEB)
40.00
00
At close: Dec 8
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low40 - 40
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding540.8K / 45.8M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.52
Total Float-

Meredith (OTC:MDPEB), Dividends

Meredith issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Meredith generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Feb 28, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Meredith Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Meredith (MDPEB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meredith.

Q
What date did I need to own Meredith (MDPEB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meredith (MDPEB). The last dividend payout was on March 15, 2013 and was $0.41

Q
How much per share is the next Meredith (MDPEB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meredith (MDPEB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.41 on March 15, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Meredith (OTC:MDPEB)?
A

The most current yield for Meredith (MDPEB) is 0.00% and is payable next on March 15, 2000

