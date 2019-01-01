ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Madison Pacific Props
(OTCPK:MDPCF)
4.90
00
At close: May 23
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.62 - 5.7
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 59.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap291.4M
P/E7.3
50d Avg. Price5.23
Div / Yield0.08/1.68%
Payout Ratio12.35
EPS0.18
Total Float-

Madison Pacific Props (OTC:MDPCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Madison Pacific Props reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$9.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Madison Pacific Props using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Madison Pacific Props Questions & Answers

Q
When is Madison Pacific Props (OTCPK:MDPCF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Madison Pacific Props

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Madison Pacific Props (OTCPK:MDPCF)?
A

There are no earnings for Madison Pacific Props

Q
What were Madison Pacific Props’s (OTCPK:MDPCF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Madison Pacific Props

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.