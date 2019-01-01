QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.08/1.49%
52 Wk
4.62 - 5.7
Mkt Cap
329.4M
Payout Ratio
11.05
Open
-
P/E
7.45
EPS
0.15
Shares
59.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Madison Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate company. It owns, develops, and operates office, industrial, and commercial real estate properties located in Western Canada. It also has investments in joint ventures that construct residential properties. The company has one reportable segment that being the Rental of Office, Industrial, Commercial, and multi-family real estate properties located in Canada. The company derives its revenue from rental operations and property management.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Madison Pacific Props Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Madison Pacific Props (MDPCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Madison Pacific Props (OTCPK: MDPCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Madison Pacific Props's (MDPCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Madison Pacific Props.

Q

What is the target price for Madison Pacific Props (MDPCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Madison Pacific Props

Q

Current Stock Price for Madison Pacific Props (MDPCF)?

A

The stock price for Madison Pacific Props (OTCPK: MDPCF) is $5.54 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 14:57:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Madison Pacific Props (MDPCF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 17, 2006.

Q

When is Madison Pacific Props (OTCPK:MDPCF) reporting earnings?

A

Madison Pacific Props does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Madison Pacific Props (MDPCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Madison Pacific Props.

Q

What sector and industry does Madison Pacific Props (MDPCF) operate in?

A

Madison Pacific Props is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.