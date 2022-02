Maisons du Monde France SA is a multichannel retailer of stylish affordable homeware. Its product range consists of homeware products, decoration items, and furniture. The product categories include small decorative items such as household textiles, tableware and kitchenware, mirrors and picture frames, as well as large decorative items and furniture such as large mirrors and lamps, tables, chairs, armchairs and sofas, cupboards, bookshelves and outdoor furniture. It sells its products through its network of stores and its online platform to the customers based in European markets.