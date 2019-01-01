ñol

Mandom
(OTCPK:MDOMF)
11.75
00
At close: May 26
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low11.25 - 11.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 45M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.3K
Mkt Cap528.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price11.5
Div / Yield0.29/2.48%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-12.15
Total Float-

Mandom (OTC:MDOMF), Key Statistics

Mandom (OTC: MDOMF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
364.1M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.16
Price / Book (mrq)
1.07
Price / EBITDA
16.15
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
11.13
Earnings Yield
-1.81%
Price change 1 M
0.48
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.01
Tangible Book value per share
9.73
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
17.4B
Total Assets
87B
Total Liabilities
17.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
41.7%
Net Margin
-0.65%
EBIT Margin
-1.75%
EBITDA Margin
8.72%
Operating Margin
-2.81%