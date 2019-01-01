Mednow Inc is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with exceptional care. It provides virtual care with convenience and through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Its pharmacy services include free at-home delivery of medications, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience. Further, it offers a specialized PillSmart system that packages prescriptions and vitamins by date and time, as well as access to telemedicine virtual care.