Mondelez International
(NASDAQ:MDLZ)
63.56
00
At close: May 31
63.53
-0.0300[-0.05%]
PreMarket: 6:03PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low57.63 - 69.47
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding1.4B / 1.4B
Vol / Avg.- / 8.7M
Mkt Cap88B
P/E21.4
50d Avg. Price63.75
Div / Yield1.4/2.20%
Payout Ratio45.96
EPS0.62
Total Float1.4B

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Key Statistics

Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
106.2B
Trailing P/E
21.4
Forward P/E
21.6
PE Ratio (TTM)
21.77
PEG Ratio (TTM)
3.48
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.06
Price / Book (mrq)
3.12
Price / EBITDA
15.74
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
18.7
Earnings Yield
4.67%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.82
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
20.35
Tangible Book value per share
-9.6
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
39.8B
Total Assets
68B
Total Liabilities
39.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.11
Gross Margin
38.42%
Net Margin
11.01%
EBIT Margin
13.52%
EBITDA Margin
17.07%
Operating Margin
16.2%