PT Medikaloka Hermina Tbk is a private hospital group. It provides a range of medical services, including maternal and child health services, complex operating procedures, laboratory services, radiology facilities and fertility treatments as well as general health services, pharmacies, diagnostic and emergency services. The company's geographical segment includes Kalimantan dan Sulawesi, Jawa, and Sumatera. It derives maximum revenue from Jawa segment.

Medikaloka Hermina Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medikaloka Hermina (MDKLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medikaloka Hermina (OTCPK: MDKLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Medikaloka Hermina's (MDKLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medikaloka Hermina.

Q

What is the target price for Medikaloka Hermina (MDKLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medikaloka Hermina

Q

Current Stock Price for Medikaloka Hermina (MDKLF)?

A

The stock price for Medikaloka Hermina (OTCPK: MDKLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medikaloka Hermina (MDKLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medikaloka Hermina.

Q

When is Medikaloka Hermina (OTCPK:MDKLF) reporting earnings?

A

Medikaloka Hermina does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medikaloka Hermina (MDKLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medikaloka Hermina.

Q

What sector and industry does Medikaloka Hermina (MDKLF) operate in?

A

Medikaloka Hermina is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.