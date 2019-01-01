Medite Cancer Diagnostics Inc is a US-based company which specializes in the marketing and selling of MEDITE core products (instruments and consumables), manufacturing, development of new solutions in histology and cytology and marketing of molecular biomarkers. The company manufactures medical devices and consumables are for detection, risk assessment and diagnosis of cancerous and precancerous conditions and related diseases. Medite operates through the single segment for cancer diagnostics instruments and consumables for histology and cytology laboratories. It offers a range of histology laboratory devices for processing tissue, from receiving the tissue in the laboratory to the final diagnosis.