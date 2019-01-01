QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Medite Cancer Diagnostics Inc is a US-based company which specializes in the marketing and selling of MEDITE core products (instruments and consumables), manufacturing, development of new solutions in histology and cytology and marketing of molecular biomarkers. The company manufactures medical devices and consumables are for detection, risk assessment and diagnosis of cancerous and precancerous conditions and related diseases. Medite operates through the single segment for cancer diagnostics instruments and consumables for histology and cytology laboratories. It offers a range of histology laboratory devices for processing tissue, from receiving the tissue in the laboratory to the final diagnosis.

Analyst Ratings

Date | Analyst Firm | Analyst Name | Action | Rating | Action Price | Prior Price Target

Medite Cancer Diagnostics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medite Cancer Diagnostics (MDIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medite Cancer Diagnostics (OTCEM: MDIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medite Cancer Diagnostics's (MDIT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medite Cancer Diagnostics.

Q

What is the target price for Medite Cancer Diagnostics (MDIT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medite Cancer Diagnostics

Q

Current Stock Price for Medite Cancer Diagnostics (MDIT)?

A

The stock price for Medite Cancer Diagnostics (OTCEM: MDIT) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 20:20:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medite Cancer Diagnostics (MDIT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medite Cancer Diagnostics.

Q

When is Medite Cancer Diagnostics (OTCEM:MDIT) reporting earnings?

A

Medite Cancer Diagnostics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medite Cancer Diagnostics (MDIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medite Cancer Diagnostics.

Q

What sector and industry does Medite Cancer Diagnostics (MDIT) operate in?

A

Medite Cancer Diagnostics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.