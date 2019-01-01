Modec (OTC:MDIKF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$664.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Modec using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Modec Questions & Answers
When is Modec (OTCPK:MDIKF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Modec
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Modec (OTCPK:MDIKF)?
There are no earnings for Modec
What were Modec’s (OTCPK:MDIKF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Modec
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.