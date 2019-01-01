QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
22.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.55
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
Midland IC&I Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in providing property agency services. The company's segments include Property agency in respect of commercial, industrial properties, and shops, Properties investment, Credit business, and Securities investment. It generates maximum revenue from the Property agency segment. The sources of the group's revenue are the agency fee, Rental income, interest income from credit business and interest income from securities investment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Midland IC&I Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Midland IC&I (MDICF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Midland IC&I (OTCPK: MDICF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Midland IC&I's (MDICF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Midland IC&I.

Q

What is the target price for Midland IC&I (MDICF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Midland IC&I

Q

Current Stock Price for Midland IC&I (MDICF)?

A

The stock price for Midland IC&I (OTCPK: MDICF) is $0.0125 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 18:18:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Midland IC&I (MDICF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Midland IC&I.

Q

When is Midland IC&I (OTCPK:MDICF) reporting earnings?

A

Midland IC&I does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Midland IC&I (MDICF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Midland IC&I.

Q

What sector and industry does Midland IC&I (MDICF) operate in?

A

Midland IC&I is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.