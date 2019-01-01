ñol

Mediobanca
(OTCPK:MDIBF)
9.48
00
At close: May 12
9.00
-0.4800[-5.06%]
PreMarket: 4:13PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8.18 - 13.27
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 861.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 10K
Mkt Cap8.2B
P/E8.27
50d Avg. Price9.33
Div / Yield0.74/7.83%
Payout Ratio62
EPS0.19
Total Float-

Mediobanca (OTC:MDIBF), Key Statistics

Mediobanca (OTC: MDIBF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
8.27
Forward P/E
9.07
PE Ratio (TTM)
7.63
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.95
Price / Book (mrq)
0.69
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
12.1%
Price change 1 M
1.16
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.44
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
13.73
Tangible Book value per share
12.69
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
78B
Total Assets
89.1B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -