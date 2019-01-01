MDH Acquisition (NYSE:MDH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MDH Acquisition
MDH Acquisition Questions & Answers
The latest price target for MDH Acquisition (NYSE: MDH) was reported by Hilliard Lyons on August 7, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting MDH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -48.98% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MDH Acquisition (NYSE: MDH) was provided by Hilliard Lyons, and MDH Acquisition maintained their long-term buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MDH Acquisition, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MDH Acquisition was filed on August 7, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 7, 2013.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MDH Acquisition (MDH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.50 to $5.00. The current price MDH Acquisition (MDH) is trading at is $9.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
