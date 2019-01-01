QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/58.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.6 - 9.93
Mkt Cap
336.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.13
Shares
34.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 4:37PM
MDH Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. it is formed for the purpose of effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business.

Analyst Ratings

MDH Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MDH Acquisition (MDH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MDH Acquisition (NYSE: MDH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MDH Acquisition's (MDH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MDH Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for MDH Acquisition (MDH) stock?

A

The latest price target for MDH Acquisition (NYSE: MDH) was reported by Hilliard Lyons on August 7, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting MDH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -48.77% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MDH Acquisition (MDH)?

A

The stock price for MDH Acquisition (NYSE: MDH) is $9.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MDH Acquisition (MDH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 11, 2013 to stockholders of record on March 13, 2013.

Q

When is MDH Acquisition (NYSE:MDH) reporting earnings?

A

MDH Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MDH Acquisition (MDH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MDH Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does MDH Acquisition (MDH) operate in?

A

MDH Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.