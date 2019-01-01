Medigus Ltd is an Israel-based medical device company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures. The key product of the company is the MUSE (Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler) system is a single-use device for the incisionless treatment of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), which is based on proprietary platform technology and know-how. The company also develops a range of micro video cameras under the micro ScoutCam portfolio of products, including the micro ScoutCam 1.2 for both medical and industrial applications. Medigus earns the majority of its revenue from the USA.