QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Medigus Ltd is an Israel-based medical device company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures. The key product of the company is the MUSE (Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler) system is a single-use device for the incisionless treatment of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), which is based on proprietary platform technology and know-how. The company also develops a range of micro video cameras under the micro ScoutCam portfolio of products, including the micro ScoutCam 1.2 for both medical and industrial applications. Medigus earns the majority of its revenue from the USA.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Medigus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medigus (MDGSW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medigus (NASDAQ: MDGSW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medigus's (MDGSW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medigus.

Q

What is the target price for Medigus (MDGSW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medigus

Q

Current Stock Price for Medigus (MDGSW)?

A

The stock price for Medigus (NASDAQ: MDGSW) is $0.3996 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:54:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medigus (MDGSW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medigus.

Q

When is Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGSW) reporting earnings?

A

Medigus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medigus (MDGSW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medigus.

Q

What sector and industry does Medigus (MDGSW) operate in?

A

Medigus is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.