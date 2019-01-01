QQQ
Range
0.85 - 1.02
Vol / Avg.
138.2K/214.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.85 - 3.14
Mkt Cap
24.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.91
P/E
1.74
EPS
-0.22
Shares
23.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Medigus Ltd is an Israel-based medical device company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures. The key product of the company is the MUSE (Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler) system is a single-use device for the incisionless treatment of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), which is based on proprietary platform technology and know-how. The company also develops a range of micro video cameras under the micro ScoutCam portfolio of products, including the micro ScoutCam 1.2 for both medical and industrial applications. Medigus earns the majority of its revenue from the USA.

Medigus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medigus (MDGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medigus (NASDAQ: MDGS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medigus's (MDGS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Medigus (MDGS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Medigus (NASDAQ: MDGS) was reported by Aegis Capital on October 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting MDGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 493.59% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Medigus (MDGS)?

A

The stock price for Medigus (NASDAQ: MDGS) is $1.0108 last updated Today at 3:14:21 PM.

Q

Does Medigus (MDGS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medigus.

Q

When is Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) reporting earnings?

A

Medigus’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 21, 2022.

Q

Is Medigus (MDGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medigus.

Q

What sector and industry does Medigus (MDGS) operate in?

A

Medigus is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.