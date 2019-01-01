ñol

Media and Games Invest
(OTCQX:MDGIF)
3.37
00
At close: Mar 8
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.37 - 7.65
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 149.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.4K
Mkt Cap504.4M
P/E28.44
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.05
Total Float-

Media and Games Invest (OTC:MDGIF), Dividends

Media and Games Invest issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Media and Games Invest generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Media and Games Invest Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Media and Games Invest (MDGIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Media and Games Invest.

Q
What date did I need to own Media and Games Invest (MDGIF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Media and Games Invest.

Q
How much per share is the next Media and Games Invest (MDGIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Media and Games Invest.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Media and Games Invest (OTCQX:MDGIF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Media and Games Invest.

