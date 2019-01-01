Media and Games Invest (OTC:MDGIF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Media and Games Invest
Media and Games Invest Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Media and Games Invest (OTCQX: MDGIF) was reported by Berenberg on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting MDGIF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Media and Games Invest (OTCQX: MDGIF) was provided by Berenberg, and Media and Games Invest initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Media and Games Invest, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Media and Games Invest was filed on August 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 17, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Media and Games Invest (MDGIF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Media and Games Invest (MDGIF) is trading at is $3.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.