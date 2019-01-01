Medifocus (OTC:MDFZF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$530.2K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Medifocus using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Medifocus Questions & Answers
When is Medifocus (OTCEM:MDFZF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Medifocus
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Medifocus (OTCEM:MDFZF)?
There are no earnings for Medifocus
What were Medifocus’s (OTCEM:MDFZF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Medifocus
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.