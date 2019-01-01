QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Medifocus Inc develops and sells minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate, medically known as Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BHP). It owns two focused heat technology platforms, The Endo-thermotherapy Platform-from which Prolieve was developed, can be used to treat cancers in prostate, rectal, cervical and esophageal, and The Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing Platform which directs precisely focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue. The company through its operations generates revenue from the United States.

Medifocus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medifocus (MDFZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medifocus (OTCEM: MDFZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Medifocus's (MDFZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medifocus.

Q

What is the target price for Medifocus (MDFZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medifocus

Q

Current Stock Price for Medifocus (MDFZF)?

A

The stock price for Medifocus (OTCEM: MDFZF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 19:56:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medifocus (MDFZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medifocus.

Q

When is Medifocus (OTCEM:MDFZF) reporting earnings?

A

Medifocus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medifocus (MDFZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medifocus.

Q

What sector and industry does Medifocus (MDFZF) operate in?

A

Medifocus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.