Medifocus Inc develops and sells minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate, medically known as Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BHP). It owns two focused heat technology platforms, The Endo-thermotherapy Platform-from which Prolieve was developed, can be used to treat cancers in prostate, rectal, cervical and esophageal, and The Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing Platform which directs precisely focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue. The company through its operations generates revenue from the United States.