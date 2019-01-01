ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Media Do
(OTCPK:MDDCF)
37.0418
00
At close: Oct 27
13.8211
-23.2208[-62.69%]
PreMarket: 12:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.82 - 44.68
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 15.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.7K
Mkt Cap570.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price13.82
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS30.29
Total Float-

Media Do (OTC:MDDCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Media Do reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$26B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Media Do using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Media Do Questions & Answers

Q
When is Media Do (OTCPK:MDDCF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Media Do

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Media Do (OTCPK:MDDCF)?
A

There are no earnings for Media Do

Q
What were Media Do’s (OTCPK:MDDCF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Media Do

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.