Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.55 - 60.05
Mkt Cap
587.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
16.34
Shares
15.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Media Do Co Ltd is engaged in the business of distribution of ebooks. The company provides all kinds of trade eBooks from comics, fiction, and nonfiction books to photo-books and magazines.

Media Do Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Media Do (MDDCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Media Do (OTCPK: MDDCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Media Do's (MDDCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Media Do.

Q

What is the target price for Media Do (MDDCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Media Do

Q

Current Stock Price for Media Do (MDDCF)?

A

The stock price for Media Do (OTCPK: MDDCF) is $37.041824 last updated Wed Oct 27 2021 15:26:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Media Do (MDDCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Media Do.

Q

When is Media Do (OTCPK:MDDCF) reporting earnings?

A

Media Do does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Media Do (MDDCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Media Do.

Q

What sector and industry does Media Do (MDDCF) operate in?

A

Media Do is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.