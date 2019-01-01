Chapters Group
(OTCPK:MDCKF)
Last update: 7:00PM
OverviewNewsEarningsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

Chapters Group Stock (OTC:MDCKF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Chapters Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue
(as of Jun 30)
$56.7M

Analyze the earnings history of Chapters Group using advanced sorting and filters.

No data available to display
Date
time
ticker
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

FAQ

Q

When is Chapters Group (OTCPK:MDCKF) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for Chapters Group

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Chapters Group (OTCPK:MDCKF)?

A

There are no earnings for Chapters Group

Q

What were Chapters Group’s (OTCPK:MDCKF) revenues?

A

There are no earnings for Chapters Group

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.