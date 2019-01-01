ñol

Medlab Clinical
(OTCGM:MDBBF)
0.105
00
At close: Feb 17
0.27
0.1650[157.14%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.11 - 0.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 342.2M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap35.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Medlab Clinical (OTC:MDBBF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Medlab Clinical reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Medlab Clinical using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Medlab Clinical Questions & Answers

Q
When is Medlab Clinical (OTCGM:MDBBF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Medlab Clinical

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Medlab Clinical (OTCGM:MDBBF)?
A

There are no earnings for Medlab Clinical

Q
What were Medlab Clinical’s (OTCGM:MDBBF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Medlab Clinical

