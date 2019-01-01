QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
35.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
342.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Medlab Clinical Ltd is a medical research and development company. It is engaged in researching and formulating novel biotherapeutics to improve health outcomes in early to moderate stage chronic diseases such as chronic kidney disease, pre-diabetes, and obesity. Some of the company's nutraceutical products are Multibiotic, Mg Optima Relax, NRGBiotic, NanoCelle D3, SB 5B and others. The principal segments of the group are Nutraceutical which includes the sale of nutraceutical products; and Pharmaceutical research. It generates the majority of the revenue from the sale of nutraceutical products. The business operations of the firm are carried out from Australia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Medlab Clinical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medlab Clinical (MDBBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medlab Clinical (OTCGM: MDBBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medlab Clinical's (MDBBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medlab Clinical.

Q

What is the target price for Medlab Clinical (MDBBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medlab Clinical

Q

Current Stock Price for Medlab Clinical (MDBBF)?

A

The stock price for Medlab Clinical (OTCGM: MDBBF) is $0.105 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:58:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medlab Clinical (MDBBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medlab Clinical.

Q

When is Medlab Clinical (OTCGM:MDBBF) reporting earnings?

A

Medlab Clinical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medlab Clinical (MDBBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medlab Clinical.

Q

What sector and industry does Medlab Clinical (MDBBF) operate in?

A

Medlab Clinical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.