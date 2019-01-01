(MDBBD), Quotes and News Summary

Medlab Clinical Ltd is a medical research and development company. It is engaged in researching and formulating novel biotherapeutics to improve health outcomes in early to moderate stage chronic diseases such as chronic kidney disease, pre-diabetes, and obesity. Some of the company's nutraceutical products are Multibiotic, Mg Optima Relax, NRGBiotic, NanoCelle D3, SB 5B and others. The principal segments of the group are Nutraceutical which includes the sale of nutraceutical products; and Pharmaceutical research. It generates the majority of the revenue from the sale of nutraceutical products. The business operations of the firm are carried out from Australia.