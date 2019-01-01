ñol

Davi Luxury Brand Group
(OTCEM:MDAV)
0.0006
00
At close: Sep 17
0.005
0.0044[733.33%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed

Davi Luxury Brand Group (OTC:MDAV), Dividends

Davi Luxury Brand Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Davi Luxury Brand Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Davi Luxury Brand Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Davi Luxury Brand Group (MDAV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Davi Luxury Brand Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Davi Luxury Brand Group (MDAV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Davi Luxury Brand Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Davi Luxury Brand Group (MDAV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Davi Luxury Brand Group.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Davi Luxury Brand Group (OTCEM:MDAV)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Davi Luxury Brand Group.

