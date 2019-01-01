Davi Luxury Brand Group Inc is a skin care (cosmetics) company that offers a grape-vineyard, botanical based skin care products marketed under the Company's 'DAVI', 'DAVI NAPA' and 'DAVI SKIN' brand names. All of its products are, or will be sold 'over the counter.' Through licensing and other arrangements, its products are available in high-end retail stores in Asia, luxury hotels worldwide, and in-flight and duty-free shops of a global luxury airline. The Company's products compete against similar, branded products of many large and small companies.