Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Medicover AB is an international healthcare and diagnostic services, provider. It offers a broad spectrum of healthcare services via an extensive network of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities, and laboratories. The company offers its services through two divisions namely Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Healthcare Services segment. Healthcare division offers professional and highly advanced medical services and solutions, both outpatient and inpatient healthcare. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Poland and also has a presence in Romania; Germany; Ukraine; India and Other Countries.

Medicover Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medicover (MCVEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medicover (OTCPK: MCVEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medicover's (MCVEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medicover.

Q

What is the target price for Medicover (MCVEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medicover

Q

Current Stock Price for Medicover (MCVEY)?

A

The stock price for Medicover (OTCPK: MCVEY) is $11.5 last updated Thu Jun 04 2020 15:04:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medicover (MCVEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medicover.

Q

When is Medicover (OTCPK:MCVEY) reporting earnings?

A

Medicover does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medicover (MCVEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medicover.

Q

What sector and industry does Medicover (MCVEY) operate in?

A

Medicover is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.