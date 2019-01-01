Medicover AB is an international healthcare and diagnostic services, provider. It offers a broad spectrum of healthcare services via an extensive network of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities, and laboratories. The company offers its services through two divisions namely Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Healthcare Services segment. Healthcare division offers professional and highly advanced medical services and solutions, both outpatient and inpatient healthcare. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Poland and also has a presence in Romania; Germany; Ukraine; India and Other Countries.