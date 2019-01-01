QQQ
MicroPlanet Technology Corp is primarily engaged in the electric utilities, businesses, governmental agencies, and residential markets. It operates through the segments are namely; Electric Utilities, Businesses, Governmental Agencies and Residential Market. The company manages its business through the geographical regions - United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and the United Kingdom. the organization generates most of its revenues from the Electrical Components and Equipment.

MicroPlanet Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MicroPlanet Technology (MCTYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MicroPlanet Technology (OTCEM: MCTYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MicroPlanet Technology's (MCTYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MicroPlanet Technology.

Q

What is the target price for MicroPlanet Technology (MCTYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MicroPlanet Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for MicroPlanet Technology (MCTYF)?

A

The stock price for MicroPlanet Technology (OTCEM: MCTYF) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Nov 02 2021 16:23:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MicroPlanet Technology (MCTYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MicroPlanet Technology.

Q

When is MicroPlanet Technology (OTCEM:MCTYF) reporting earnings?

A

MicroPlanet Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MicroPlanet Technology (MCTYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MicroPlanet Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does MicroPlanet Technology (MCTYF) operate in?

A

MicroPlanet Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.