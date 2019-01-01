Micro-X Ltd operates in the medical industry. The company designs, develops, and manufactures ultra-lightweight carbon nanotube-based X-ray products for the healthcare and counter IED imaging security markets. Its product includes Nano; Rover and Mobile Backscatter Imager (MBI), Mobile Baggage Scanner (MBS), and others. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia-Pacific and also has a presence in the United States and Europe.