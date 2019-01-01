QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
7.4K/3.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.71 - 2.75
Mkt Cap
319.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
139M
Outstanding
Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd designs, manufactures and markets high precision parts and tools used in process-critical applications for the wafer-fabrication and assembly processes of the semiconductor industry. The company's geographical segment includes Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, the United States of America, and China. The product line of the company consists of die-attach, wire-bonding, and encapsulation, and custom manufacturing.

Micro-Mechanics (Hldgs) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Micro-Mechanics (Hldgs) (MCRNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Micro-Mechanics (Hldgs) (OTCPK: MCRNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Micro-Mechanics (Hldgs)'s (MCRNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Micro-Mechanics (Hldgs).

Q

What is the target price for Micro-Mechanics (Hldgs) (MCRNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Micro-Mechanics (Hldgs)

Q

Current Stock Price for Micro-Mechanics (Hldgs) (MCRNF)?

A

The stock price for Micro-Mechanics (Hldgs) (OTCPK: MCRNF) is $2.3 last updated Mon Jun 14 2021 17:16:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Micro-Mechanics (Hldgs) (MCRNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Micro-Mechanics (Hldgs).

Q

When is Micro-Mechanics (Hldgs) (OTCPK:MCRNF) reporting earnings?

A

Micro-Mechanics (Hldgs) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Micro-Mechanics (Hldgs) (MCRNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Micro-Mechanics (Hldgs).

Q

What sector and industry does Micro-Mechanics (Hldgs) (MCRNF) operate in?

A

Micro-Mechanics (Hldgs) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.