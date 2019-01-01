ñol

Macquarie Group
(OTCPK:MCQEF)
132.44
00
At close: May 31
150.7771
18.3371[13.85%]
PreMarket: 7:34AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low116.81 - 155
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 383.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.1K
Mkt Cap50.8B
P/E14.96
50d Avg. Price139.42
Div / Yield4.38/3.31%
Payout Ratio49.33
EPS-
Total Float-

Macquarie Group (OTC:MCQEF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Macquarie Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Macquarie Group using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Macquarie Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Macquarie Group (OTCPK:MCQEF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Macquarie Group

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Macquarie Group (OTCPK:MCQEF)?
A

There are no earnings for Macquarie Group

Q
What were Macquarie Group’s (OTCPK:MCQEF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Macquarie Group

