MMC Corp Bhd is a Malaysian utilities and infrastructure group with ownership stakes and operations in the shipping, energy, and construction industries. MMC segments its operations into Ports and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Engineering, Airport, and Others. The company generates substantial portions of its total income from each of these divisions. Ports and Logistics own and operate some of Malaysia's largest container port terminals and provide logistics services. Energy and Utilities primarily generate revenue through the generation of electricity in its coal-fired power plants. Contract revenue associated with the Engineering group's infrastructure projects, which include subway and sewage systems, represents its primary revenue stream.

MMC Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MMC Corp (MCPNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MMC Corp (OTCGM: MCPNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MMC Corp's (MCPNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MMC Corp.

Q

What is the target price for MMC Corp (MCPNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MMC Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for MMC Corp (MCPNF)?

A

The stock price for MMC Corp (OTCGM: MCPNF) is $0.38 last updated Mon Aug 09 2021 19:48:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MMC Corp (MCPNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MMC Corp.

Q

When is MMC Corp (OTCGM:MCPNF) reporting earnings?

A

MMC Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MMC Corp (MCPNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MMC Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does MMC Corp (MCPNF) operate in?

A

MMC Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.