MMC Corp Bhd is a Malaysian utilities and infrastructure group with ownership stakes and operations in the shipping, energy, and construction industries. MMC segments its operations into Ports and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Engineering, Airport, and Others. The company generates substantial portions of its total income from each of these divisions. Ports and Logistics own and operate some of Malaysia's largest container port terminals and provide logistics services. Energy and Utilities primarily generate revenue through the generation of electricity in its coal-fired power plants. Contract revenue associated with the Engineering group's infrastructure projects, which include subway and sewage systems, represents its primary revenue stream.