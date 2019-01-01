QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Mucinno Holding Inc formerly Nano Labs Corp is engaged in the production & sale of asphalt derivative products, sand & gravel mining for construction, and cargo transport services.

Analyst Ratings

Mucinno Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mucinno Holding (MCNO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mucinno Holding (OTCPK: MCNO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mucinno Holding's (MCNO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mucinno Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Mucinno Holding (MCNO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mucinno Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Mucinno Holding (MCNO)?

A

The stock price for Mucinno Holding (OTCPK: MCNO) is $0.026 last updated Today at 2:44:26 PM.

Q

Does Mucinno Holding (MCNO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mucinno Holding.

Q

When is Mucinno Holding (OTCPK:MCNO) reporting earnings?

A

Mucinno Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mucinno Holding (MCNO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mucinno Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Mucinno Holding (MCNO) operate in?

A

Mucinno Holding is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.