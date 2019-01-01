ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Madison Covrd Call & Eqt
(NYSE:MCN)
7.20
-0.02[-0.28%]
At close: May 31
6.7395
-0.4605[-6.40%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low6.51 - 8.54
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 21M
Vol / Avg.- / 71.2K
Mkt Cap151.1M
P/E6.69
50d Avg. Price7.44
Div / Yield0.72/9.97%
Payout Ratio66.67
EPS-
Total Float-

Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN), Dividends

Madison Covrd Call & Eqt issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Madison Covrd Call & Eqt generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.30%

Annual Dividend

$0.72

Last Dividend

Mar 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Madison Covrd Call & Eqt Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (MCN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Madison Covrd Call & Eqt. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on March 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (MCN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (MCN). The last dividend payout was on March 31, 2022 and was $0.18

Q
How much per share is the next Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (MCN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (MCN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on March 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN)?
A

Madison Covrd Call & Eqt has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (MCN) was $0.18 and was paid out next on March 31, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.