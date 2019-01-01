QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
mCloud Technologies Corp is creating an efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize performance. The mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that delivers high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare.

Analyst Ratings

mCloud Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy mCloud Technologies (MCLDW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ: MCLDW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are mCloud Technologies's (MCLDW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for mCloud Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for mCloud Technologies (MCLDW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for mCloud Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for mCloud Technologies (MCLDW)?

A

The stock price for mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ: MCLDW) is $1.44 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:59:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does mCloud Technologies (MCLDW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for mCloud Technologies.

Q

When is mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLDW) reporting earnings?

A

mCloud Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is mCloud Technologies (MCLDW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for mCloud Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does mCloud Technologies (MCLDW) operate in?

A

mCloud Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.