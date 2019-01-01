mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.480
Quarterly Revenue
$2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.4M
Earnings History
mCloud Technologies Questions & Answers
When is mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) reporting earnings?
mCloud Technologies (MCLD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.98, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were mCloud Technologies’s (NASDAQ:MCLD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
