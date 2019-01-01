ñol

MCI Onehealth Techs
(OTCPK:MCIOF)
0.8263
00
At close: Dec 29
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.83 - 0.97
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 86.1M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap71.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.09
Total Float-

MCI Onehealth Techs (OTC:MCIOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

MCI Onehealth Techs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$13M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of MCI Onehealth Techs using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

MCI Onehealth Techs Questions & Answers

Q
When is MCI Onehealth Techs (OTCPK:MCIOF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for MCI Onehealth Techs

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for MCI Onehealth Techs (OTCPK:MCIOF)?
A

There are no earnings for MCI Onehealth Techs

Q
What were MCI Onehealth Techs’s (OTCPK:MCIOF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for MCI Onehealth Techs

