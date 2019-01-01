QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.83 - 0.97
Mkt Cap
70.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
84.9M
Outstanding
MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc is a healthcare technology company focused on improving primary care. The company operates primary care networks and pioneering how actionable insights from data can be paired with targeted therapeutics to start treating disease, before it's too late. Its technologies are backed by science and powered by AI.

Analyst Ratings

MCI Onehealth Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MCI Onehealth (MCIOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MCI Onehealth (OTCPK: MCIOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MCI Onehealth's (MCIOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MCI Onehealth.

Q

What is the target price for MCI Onehealth (MCIOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MCI Onehealth

Q

Current Stock Price for MCI Onehealth (MCIOF)?

A

The stock price for MCI Onehealth (OTCPK: MCIOF) is $0.8263 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 16:55:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MCI Onehealth (MCIOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MCI Onehealth.

Q

When is MCI Onehealth (OTCPK:MCIOF) reporting earnings?

A

MCI Onehealth does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MCI Onehealth (MCIOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MCI Onehealth.

Q

What sector and industry does MCI Onehealth (MCIOF) operate in?

A

MCI Onehealth is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.