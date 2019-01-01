ñol

Barings Corporate
(NYSE:MCI)
14.1158
-0.0142[-0.10%]
At close: May 31
17.00
2.8842[20.43%]
PreMarket: 8:54AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.7 - 16.79
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding19.9M / 20.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 19.9K
Mkt Cap286M
P/E5.43
50d Avg. Price14.62
Div / Yield0.96/6.79%
Payout Ratio36.92
EPS-
Total Float19.9M

Barings Corporate (NYSE:MCI), Key Statistics

Barings Corporate (NYSE: MCI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
5.43
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.43
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.27
Price / Book (mrq)
0.85
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
18.4%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.26
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
16.68
Tangible Book value per share
16.68
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
49.1M
Total Assets
387.1M
Total Liabilities
49.1M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -