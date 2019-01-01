ñol

Marchex
(NASDAQ:MCHX)
1.93
00
At close: May 31
2.24
0.3100[16.06%]
PreMarket: 8:59AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.65 - 3.63
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding20M / 42.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 27.7K
Mkt Cap81.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.07
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.04
Total Float20M

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), Dividends

Marchex issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Marchex generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.00%
0

Last Dividend

Mar 8, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Marchex Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Marchex (MCHX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marchex. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on March 21, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Marchex (MCHX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marchex (MCHX). The last dividend payout was on March 21, 2018 and was $0.50

Q
How much per share is the next Marchex (MCHX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marchex (MCHX). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on March 21, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)?
A

Marchex has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Marchex (MCHX) was $0.50 and was paid out next on March 21, 2018.

