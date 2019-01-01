ñol

MGM China Holdings
(OTCPK:MCHVY)
5.65
00
At close: May 25
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.55 - 13.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 316.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.8K
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.87
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

MGM China Holdings (OTC:MCHVY), Dividends

MGM China Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MGM China Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.7582

Last Dividend

May 20, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

MGM China Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next MGM China Holdings (MCHVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MGM China Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.38 on June 23, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own MGM China Holdings (MCHVY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MGM China Holdings (MCHVY). The last dividend payout was on June 23, 2015 and was $0.38

Q
How much per share is the next MGM China Holdings (MCHVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MGM China Holdings (MCHVY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.38 on June 23, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for MGM China Holdings (OTCPK:MCHVY)?
A

MGM China Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for MGM China Holdings (MCHVY) was $0.38 and was paid out next on June 23, 2015.

