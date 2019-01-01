MGM China Holdings (OTC:MCHVY), Dividends

MGM China Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MGM China Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for MGM China Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.38 on June 23, 2015.
