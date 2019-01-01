ñol

Maruichi Steel Tube
(OTCPK:MCHIF)
22.80
00
At close: May 27
22.1878
-0.6122[-2.69%]
PreMarket: 7:03AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low21.75 - 26.3
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 79.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E9.11
50d Avg. Price22.42
Div / Yield1.02/4.46%
Payout Ratio12.55
EPS102.01
Total Float-

Maruichi Steel Tube (OTC:MCHIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Maruichi Steel Tube reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$61.2B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Maruichi Steel Tube using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Maruichi Steel Tube Questions & Answers

Q
When is Maruichi Steel Tube (OTCPK:MCHIF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Maruichi Steel Tube

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Maruichi Steel Tube (OTCPK:MCHIF)?
A

There are no earnings for Maruichi Steel Tube

Q
What were Maruichi Steel Tube’s (OTCPK:MCHIF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Maruichi Steel Tube

