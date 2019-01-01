QQQ
Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd is a Japan-based company that manufactures and sells steel tube and steel sheet coating. Japan, North America, and Asia excluding Japan are the three largest markets for the company. The company's product portfolio includes welded steel tubes, hot-dip galvanized steel sheet, lighting poles, and prepainted steel sheet. Its products are used in architecture, civil engineering, machinery, power generation plants, automobiles, motor cycles, medical equipment, fitness machines, office automation equipment, office and educational furniture, and others. It has plants across North America and Asia.

Maruichi Steel Tube Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maruichi Steel Tube (MCHIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maruichi Steel Tube (OTCPK: MCHIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Maruichi Steel Tube's (MCHIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Maruichi Steel Tube.

Q

What is the target price for Maruichi Steel Tube (MCHIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Maruichi Steel Tube

Q

Current Stock Price for Maruichi Steel Tube (MCHIF)?

A

The stock price for Maruichi Steel Tube (OTCPK: MCHIF) is $26.3 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:49:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Maruichi Steel Tube (MCHIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maruichi Steel Tube.

Q

When is Maruichi Steel Tube (OTCPK:MCHIF) reporting earnings?

A

Maruichi Steel Tube does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Maruichi Steel Tube (MCHIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maruichi Steel Tube.

Q

What sector and industry does Maruichi Steel Tube (MCHIF) operate in?

A

Maruichi Steel Tube is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.