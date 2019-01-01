Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd is a Japan-based company that manufactures and sells steel tube and steel sheet coating. Japan, North America, and Asia excluding Japan are the three largest markets for the company. The company's product portfolio includes welded steel tubes, hot-dip galvanized steel sheet, lighting poles, and prepainted steel sheet. Its products are used in architecture, civil engineering, machinery, power generation plants, automobiles, motor cycles, medical equipment, fitness machines, office automation equipment, office and educational furniture, and others. It has plants across North America and Asia.