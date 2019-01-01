|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Major Cineplex Gr (OTCGM: MCGRF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Major Cineplex Gr.
There is no analysis for Major Cineplex Gr
The stock price for Major Cineplex Gr (OTCGM: MCGRF) is $0.5 last updated Fri Feb 26 2021 15:37:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Major Cineplex Gr.
Major Cineplex Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Major Cineplex Gr.
Major Cineplex Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.