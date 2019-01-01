QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Major Cineplex Group PLC is a diversified media company primary engaged in the operation of cinemas. The company has five primary business segments which include cinema operations, advertising and media services, bowling and karaoke services, rental, and movie content. The cinema operations segment owns and manages several chains of movie theaters and brands. The advertising & media services segment offers on-screen advertising and media solutions. The bowling & karaoke services offers its namesake services in branded outlets. The rental segment leases real estate space. The company's movie content segment funds, produces, and distributes feature film content, as well as content on the home video market. Major Cineplex Group generates the vast majority of its revenue in Thailand.

Analyst Ratings

Major Cineplex Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Major Cineplex Gr (MCGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Major Cineplex Gr (OTCGM: MCGRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Major Cineplex Gr's (MCGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Major Cineplex Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Major Cineplex Gr (MCGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Major Cineplex Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Major Cineplex Gr (MCGRF)?

A

The stock price for Major Cineplex Gr (OTCGM: MCGRF) is $0.5 last updated Fri Feb 26 2021 15:37:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Major Cineplex Gr (MCGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Major Cineplex Gr.

Q

When is Major Cineplex Gr (OTCGM:MCGRF) reporting earnings?

A

Major Cineplex Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Major Cineplex Gr (MCGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Major Cineplex Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Major Cineplex Gr (MCGRF) operate in?

A

Major Cineplex Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.