Major Cineplex Group PLC is a diversified media company primary engaged in the operation of cinemas. The company has five primary business segments which include cinema operations, advertising and media services, bowling and karaoke services, rental, and movie content. The cinema operations segment owns and manages several chains of movie theaters and brands. The advertising & media services segment offers on-screen advertising and media solutions. The bowling & karaoke services offers its namesake services in branded outlets. The rental segment leases real estate space. The company's movie content segment funds, produces, and distributes feature film content, as well as content on the home video market. Major Cineplex Group generates the vast majority of its revenue in Thailand.